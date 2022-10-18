UrduPoint.com

CTP Launches Smog Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

CTP launches smog awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitise people of the twin cities to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

Therefore, drivers and car owners should bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists, and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose, and throat infections.

The teams briefed that heart and breathing patients should take extra measures to avoid any situation and using protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

