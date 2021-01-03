CTP launches smog awareness campaign for motorists

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitize motorists of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to keep themselves safe during smog season.

The campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season, a CTP official said.

Therefore, drivers and car owners should maintain their vehicles properly before coming on road.

CTP teams also distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and advised them to avoid waste burning which contribute to smog formation.

The teams also informed people about the health problems due to smog especially breathing problems as well as eyes, nose and throat infections.