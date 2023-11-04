Open Menu

CTP Launches Special Drive To Control Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched special drive to control smog and taken out an awareness rally at Masoom Shah road here Saturday.

The traffic education unit also delivered lecture to drivers at local wagon stand regarding smog while crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles was also underway.

The citizens were urged to keep special care of the fitness of their vehicles and avoid bringing smoke emitting vehicles on road. The strict legal action would be taken against drivers over violation.

The reflecting streakers were also being installed at slow moving vehicles and briefing was being given to drivers about line and lane under the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Naeem Shahid.

