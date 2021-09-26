CTP licensing branch to ensure merit, transparency: Spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal is ensuring merit and transparency in licensing process.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) was providing all the facilities to the driving license applicants under one roof at One Window Operation.

CTP had launched an automated driving test video system for driving test here to eliminate corruption and nepotism.

He informed that the officers concerned directly monitor the driving test through online video facility.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas had directed the authorities concerned to introduce modern facilities at the driving license branch to facilitate the driving license applicants and eliminate corruption, he added.

He said the CTP was using computerized sign testing system for sign test and now driving test has also been attached with online facility, adding, 12 counters were set up at one window operation to facilitate the citizens.

In-charge Licensing Branch Azmat Hayat told that the CTP Headquarters Licensing Branch and the Kidmat Marakaz of the district facilitated 17,516 citizens and provided different licensing services. As many as 12,897 driving learner permits were issued during last month besides 1,493 new licenses and 2,584 old licenses were also renewed.

He informed that 70 duplicate licenses were issued to the applicants. As many as, 264 driving licenses of other districts were also renewed here besides endorsement of 110 licenses, he informed.

He further said that CTP made 38 international driving licenses during August.

Computerized test of signals while driving test of the applicant is taken through video automated system, he said adding, biometric verification facility helps in identification of criminal record holders.

The CTO said that CTP was making all-out efforts to facilitate the citizens while the licensing services had also been provided at Khidmat Markaz and 15 Liaquat Bagh Center.

Mazhar Iqbal said that in order to ensure merit and transparency in the driving license branch, monitoring was being conducted through computerized cameras.

He directed the officers to provide maximum facilities to the citizens and ensure the presence of In-charge licensing on the occasion of driving test.

The CTP had finalized arrangements for issuance of driving licenses under one window operation and now the applicant could apply for the driving license presenting original national identity card, he said adding, now there is no requirement of driving license file, driving tickets and photos of the applicant.

He advised the citizens to directly contact licensing branch of the Traffic Police and get all required information in this regard to avoid any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He said citizens could contact free help line 1915 of CTP to get any information and guidance.

CTP had made the Corona Vaccination Certificate (CVC) mandatory for visiting all 'Kidmat Marakaz' and the City Traffic Police, Headquarters.

No one would be allowed to enter the 'Khadmit Marakaz' and CTP Headquarters without Corona Vaccination Certificate as CTP had adopted a policy 'No vaccination, No driving license'.

