CTP Licensing Offices Open On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 08:10 PM

CTP licensing offices open on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licensing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) continued working on Sunday also.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licensing testing center even on Sunday, adding that driving licensing offices including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Center, Liberty Center, Arfa Karim Center and Bahria Center remained functional on Sunday.

He said that response time of the traffic personnel in the licensing centers would be specially monitored to evaluate their performance.

The CTO said that more than 10,000 citizens were getting various services related to driving licenses in driving centers on daily basis.

