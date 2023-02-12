CTP licensing offices open on Sunday also

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licensing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) remained open on Sunday also.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licensing testing centre even on Sunday for the driving licensing services, adding that driving licensing offices including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Center, Liberty Center, Arfa Karim Center and Bahria Center remained functional on Sunday.

He said that from February 20, Liberty licensing centre would remain open for 24/7, maintaining that response time of the traffic personnel in the licensing centers would be specially monitored to evaluate the performance.

It was among top priorities of the CTP to issue driving licenses completely on merit, he said and added that all citizens coming to licensing centers should be respected and treated in a dignified way.

He said that merit and transparency should be ensured in the licensing centers, adding that officials involved in misconduct and corruption would be taken to task.