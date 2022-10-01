UrduPoint.com

CTP Lifted Up Wrong Parked Vehicles, Ambulances Outside Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM



RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued challan tickets to 54 vehicles and private ambulances parked wrongly and creating hindrance in smooth flow of traffic outside Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to CTP spokesman, following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the in-charge Traffic New Town Circle along with his team have issued challan tickets to 54 vehicles and ambulances for creating obstruction on the entrances and exits of Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

The hospital management, business community and local people appreciated the action of the in-charge Traffic New Town Circle and his team.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that wrongly parked vehicles not only create blockage of traffic, but also pose difficulties to the patients coming to the hospital and emergency vehicles.

He further said in view of security in the city, strict action had been taken against illegal and unlicensed private ambulances.

Therefore, Irshad said, the drivers of private ambulances were urged to prove that they are responsible citizens by fulfilling the legal requirements to avoid any kind of action.

