CTP Lodges 36 FIRs Against Encroachers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General Traffic, Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, removed encroachments from the city roads by taking action against the rules violators, said a CTP spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that CTO was ensuring smooth flow of traffic on city roads as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

CTP conducted operations under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi and cleared several areas while 36 FIRs were also lodged against encroachers during last month, he said.

Over 186 handcarts were also confiscated while a large number of encroachments were removed in operations conducted with the help of the departments concerned, he said.

The spokesman said that CTP issued 2426 challan tickets to violators of no parking and 2349 to those creating hindrances for other road users.

He informed that CTO had directed the Traffic Wardens to accelerate their ongoing operations against encroachments without any discrimination.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all-out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads, he added.

He said the CTP personnel have been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

He said, CTP was trying hard to resolve traffic problems on city roads, but, a smooth flow of traffic on the roads was not possible without removing encroachments.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic.

Lifters are also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in no-parking areas, he added.

