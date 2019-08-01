CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at animal markets

The City Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for 10 days for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The City Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for 10 days for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

Traffic wardens will perform duty from early morning till late night, said traffic police spokesperson here on Thursday.

He said that over 60 traffic wardens and inspectors would remain on duty at markets that would be supervised by 3 DSPs. Traffic police will set up barriers at 8 points near animal markets -- Samundri, Banglow Chowk Mamoon Kanjan, Tandlianwala, Jhumra, Khurrianwala, Chachanal Singh Wala Jhang Road, Dhanola Millat Road, Naya Moana Samundri Road.

Traffic police helpline is also functional for the guidance of citizens, he said.