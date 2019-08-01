UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Make Arrangements For Maintaining Traffic Flow At Animal Markets

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:26 PM

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at animal markets

The City Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for 10 days for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The City Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for 10 days for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

Traffic wardens will perform duty from early morning till late night, said traffic police spokesperson here on Thursday.

He said that over 60 traffic wardens and inspectors would remain on duty at markets that would be supervised by 3 DSPs. Traffic police will set up barriers at 8 points near animal markets -- Samundri, Banglow Chowk Mamoon Kanjan, Tandlianwala, Jhumra, Khurrianwala, Chachanal Singh Wala Jhang Road, Dhanola Millat Road, Naya Moana Samundri Road.

Traffic police helpline is also functional for the guidance of citizens, he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Sale Jhang Samundri Tandlianwala Market From

Recent Stories

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

53 seconds ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

56 seconds ago

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom ..

57 seconds ago

Australia win toss and bat against England in 1st ..

1 minute ago

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

9 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.