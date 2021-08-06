UrduPoint.com

CTP Makes CVC Mandatory For Kidmat Marakaz, CTP Headquarters Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Friday made the corona vaccination certificate (CVC) mandatory for the Kidmat Marakaz and City Traffic Police, headquarters visitors.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, no one would be allowed to enter the Khadmit Marakaz and CTP headquarters without the CVC.

He said the step had been taken to contain spread of coronavirus and for the protection of the citizens.

The citizens having vaccination certificate would be allowed to visit the CTP offices to get any kind of service, he said adding the restriction imposed to protect the lives of the citizens.

The CTP was making all-out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens' lives, Rai Mazhar Iqbal added.

It was duty of the police to protect every citizen without any discrimination for which all resources were being utilized, he said adding masks and social distancing were being maintained and the standard operating procedures announced by the government to contain spread of coronavirus were being implemented.

Earlier, the citizens who were coming to obtain driving licenses were being allowed to enter the traffic headquarters and service centers while wearing masks, he added.

He further said anti-corona spray was being carried out regularly at the traffic headquarters to protect the citizens from the coronavirus.

He also appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions given by the traffic police otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators.

