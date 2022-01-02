UrduPoint.com

CTP Making All-out Efforts To Facilitate Tourists Visiting To Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to enjoy snowfall of winter amid weather forecast of snowfall.

According to police spokesman, as many as 67,000 vehicles have entered in Murree till now.

The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.

Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

He said that additional traffic wardens have been deployed to facilitate tourists.

He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations.

The CTP has devised a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police.

According to metrological department, Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/snow is expected in Balochistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and few plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours.

