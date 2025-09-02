- Home
- Pakistan
- CTP Mobile Service Center issues weekly schedule aimed at providing licensing facilities
CTP Mobile Service Center Issues Weekly Schedule Aimed At Providing Licensing Facilities
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has announced the weekly schedule of its Police Mobile Service Center aimed at providing licensing and other facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.
According to CTP spokesman, the initiative is being carried out under the supervision of DIG and on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam.
In-charge Traffic Licensing Branch, Inspector Imtiaz Ahmed, issued the schedule under which the mobile service will remain available from 9 am to 5 pm at designated points across the city.
As per the schedule, the Mobile Police Service Center will visit Kori Dolal Gujjar Khan on Wednesday, Fawara Chowk Raja Bazar on Thursday, Jhawara Picket Dhamyal Road on Friday, Gulzar-e-Quaid Old Airport on Saturday, and Old Varan Depot Saddar on Sunday for special rickshaw tests.
CTO Farhan Aslam said that citizens can benefit not only from licensing but also from 14 other police facilities being provided through the Mobile Service Center. “Ensuring the best service delivery to the public is our top priority,” he added, urging people to obtain their driving licenses from the nearest service center.
Recent Stories
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU to establish Sub-Campus in District Buner2 minutes ago
-
CTP Mobile Service Center issues weekly schedule aimed at providing licensing facilities2 minutes ago
-
CM monitors relief efforts, ensures no flood victim left unattended2 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts calligraphy exhibition2 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea seeking conversion of Gurdwara into mosque2 minutes ago
-
NAHE launches professional development training for IPFP fellows2 minutes ago
-
Flood disrupts power supply to over 69,000 MEPCO consumers2 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted2 minutes ago
-
CJ IHC summons full court meeting on Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
DC Rawalpindi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)2 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts cheque distribution ceremony for workers’ welfare2 minutes ago
-
FJWU’s 'Computer Arts degree show' depicts women led innovation12 minutes ago