CTP Mobile Service Center issues weekly schedule aimed at providing licensing facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has announced the weekly schedule of its Police Mobile Service Center aimed at providing licensing and other facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

According to CTP spokesman, the initiative is being carried out under the supervision of DIG and on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam.

In-charge Traffic Licensing Branch, Inspector Imtiaz Ahmed, issued the schedule under which the mobile service will remain available from 9 am to 5 pm at designated points across the city.

As per the schedule, the Mobile Police Service Center will visit Kori Dolal Gujjar Khan on Wednesday, Fawara Chowk Raja Bazar on Thursday, Jhawara Picket Dhamyal Road on Friday, Gulzar-e-Quaid Old Airport on Saturday, and Old Varan Depot Saddar on Sunday for special rickshaw tests.

CTO Farhan Aslam said that citizens can benefit not only from licensing but also from 14 other police facilities being provided through the Mobile Service Center. “Ensuring the best service delivery to the public is our top priority,” he added, urging people to obtain their driving licenses from the nearest service center.