UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Net 1453 Beggars From City Roads

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:33 PM

CTP net 1453 beggars from city roads

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and rounded up 1453 from different city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and rounded up 1453 from different city roads.

According to Incharge CTP Anti-begging squad Adeel Abbas, 26 FIRs were lodged against professional beggars during September while 32 beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directive of City Traffic Officer, were trying to eliminate the begging from the city roads.

To a question he said that CTP along with Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance withthe law was taken against beggars.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Traffic Rawalpindi September From

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman took final decision to remove Misbah ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates expands European network to 31 destinatio ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Prince ..

21 minutes ago

AREA 2071’s Aviation X Lab Challenge to bring ab ..

21 minutes ago

RPO directs strict action against land mafia

3 minutes ago

Moscow Ready to Respond to Potential New EU Restri ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.