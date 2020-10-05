CTP net 1453 beggars from city roads

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and rounded up 1453 from different city roads

According to Incharge CTP Anti-begging squad Adeel Abbas, 26 FIRs were lodged against professional beggars during September while 32 beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directive of City Traffic Officer, were trying to eliminate the begging from the city roads.

To a question he said that CTP along with Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance withthe law was taken against beggars.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.