CTP Offered Best Services To Citizens In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Multan Traffic Police (CTP) has demonstrated exceptional performance throughout 2024, delivering record-breaking services to the citizens.
Leading the region in driving licence issuance, the department issued over 165,000 licences during the year, marking a significant achievement.
According to the data issued by the CTP on Tuesday, in addition to facilitating the public, the Traffic Police remained proactive in ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. The department has issued over 450,000 challans over violations, including underage driving, riding without helmets, driving without valid licences and using vehicles with tinted windows.
This enforcement resulted in fines exceeding Rs290 million.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan urged citizens to follow traffic laws to avoid penalties and reduce the risk of accidents. The efforts of the Multan Traffic Police reflect a strong commitment to public safety and road discipline, ensuring a safer and more organized driving experience for all.
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish Consul General meets Punjab CM1 minute ago
-
LDA focuses on IT-based reforms and revenue generation1 minute ago
-
NPC team congratulates newly elected members of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi press clubs and Kashmir ..1 minute ago
-
KP Governor affirms commitment to welfare, rights of minorities1 minute ago
-
Plan devises to convert PHE schemes on solar energy: Imran Gichki2 minutes ago
-
91 murder cases reported in Vehari in 20242 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 20242 minutes ago
-
CTP offered best services to citizens in 20242 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders effective crackdown on illegal housing schemes12 minutes ago
-
PU admission date extended12 minutes ago
-
PU ORIC organises seminar12 minutes ago
-
Implementation of key performance indicators reviewed12 minutes ago