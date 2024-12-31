CTP offered best services to citizens in 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Multan Traffic Police (CTP) has demonstrated exceptional performance throughout 2024, delivering record-breaking services to the citizens.

Leading the region in driving licence issuance, the department issued over 165,000 licences during the year, marking a significant achievement.

According to the data issued by the CTP on Tuesday, in addition to facilitating the public, the Traffic Police remained proactive in ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. The department has issued over 450,000 challans over violations, including underage driving, riding without helmets, driving without valid licences and using vehicles with tinted windows.

This enforcement resulted in fines exceeding Rs290 million.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan urged citizens to follow traffic laws to avoid penalties and reduce the risk of accidents. The efforts of the Multan Traffic Police reflect a strong commitment to public safety and road discipline, ensuring a safer and more organized driving experience for all.