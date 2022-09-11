CTP operation against wrong parked vehicles continue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic, the City Traffic Police have issued 83 challans to the drivers for violating parking rule.

According to a police spokesman, a grand operation was launched against the wrong parking and double parking in New Town Circle.

The anti encroachment operation was also conducted in Sadiqui Chowk, Saidpur Road, Pindora Chungi to maintain flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said that special squads with lifters were formed to control the issue of wrong parking in the city.

He maintained that awareness banners had also been displayed at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against violators of the parking rules which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators.

He urged that the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to overcome the traffic problems.

Naveed Irshad said that the number of traffic wardens had been increased on busy roads of the city in order to maintain smooth flow of traffic and lifters were operating to lift the wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles.