UrduPoint.com

CTP Operation Against Wrong Parked Vehicles Continue

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

CTP operation against wrong parked vehicles continue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic, the City Traffic Police have issued 83 challans to the drivers for violating parking rule.

According to a police spokesman, a grand operation was launched against the wrong parking and double parking in New Town Circle.

The anti encroachment operation was also conducted in Sadiqui Chowk, Saidpur Road, Pindora Chungi to maintain flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said that special squads with lifters were formed to control the issue of wrong parking in the city.

He maintained that awareness banners had also been displayed at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against violators of the parking rules which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators.

He urged that the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to overcome the traffic problems.

Naveed Irshad said that the number of traffic wardens had been increased on busy roads of the city in order to maintain smooth flow of traffic and lifters were operating to lift the wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Saidpur Circle All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

10 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

20 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.