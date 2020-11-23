UrduPoint.com
CTP Organised Mehfil Milad

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:37 PM

CTP organised Mehfil Milad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi organised Mehfil Milad to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) in-connection with celebration of Rehmat-ul-Alamin week observed on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday, informed Police spokesman.

Inspector Abdul Shakoor and Inspector Humayun participated as special guests.

A number of traffic wardens Athar, Kashif Sabri, Raheel, Abdul Basit and Traffic Assistant Arsalan Azram presented Naat in honor of Rehmat-ul-Alamin.

The speakers while addressing on the occasion shed light on Holy Prophet (PBUH) biography and said that he is the source of guidance for the people, his message is a beacon for humanity of every color, every class and every region of the worldMuslims should live their lives according to the Qur'an and Hadith and the teachings of the Holy Prophet so that they can be successful in this world and in the hereafter. At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for peace and national security.

