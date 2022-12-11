CTP organises cricket match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A friendly cricket match was played between Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) XI and City Traffic Police XI, here on Sunday to promote healthy activities.

CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi and SP Sadar Sohail Fazil also participated in the cricket match.

The CTO announced appreciation certificates and rewards for the best performers and said that every player on hitting a six would be given a leave.

The CTO said that the objective of the friendly match was to promote healthy activities so that the traffic officials could further effectively perform their duties.