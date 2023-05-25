CTP organize sports gala 'Shuhada Cricket Cup'

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Thursday organized Sports Gala 'Shuhada Cricket Cup' to celebrate Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Thursday organized sports Gala 'Shuhada Cricket Cup' to celebrate Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Munir Ahmed Hashmi while participating as chief guest inaugurated the 'Shuhada Cricket Cup' by playing cricket.

12 teams of traffic police including Traffic Headquarters and different sectors of Rawalpindi district participated in the matches while the winning team from Civil Lines Sector was presented with a trophy.

The STO presented the man of the match and trophy to the winning team.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan appreciated the activity and said that Traffic officers and wardens should participate in healthy activities after their duty hours and during holidays.

The purpose of organizing the Sports Gala 'Shuhada Cricket Cup' is to pay tributes to the martyrs and promote healthy activities along with duty because diseases can be avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle, he said adding, the traffic wardens must participate in healthy activities along with their duty.

He advised the Traffic Wardens to keep their minds free from negative thoughts and adopt a balanced lifestyle which would help them to perform their duties more actively.