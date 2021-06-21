CTP organizes awareness session at school

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) organized a lecture session at Government High school to create awareness among students about traffic rules.

In line with special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the education unit of CTP organizing different awareness sessions at separate places to discourage traffic rules violations.

The CTP officials informed students about consequences of underage driving, one wheeling and other violations. The officials urged students of ensure wearing helmets while riding motorcycle as they could protect themselves from injuries.

The officials also distributed informative pamphlets among the students and teachers.