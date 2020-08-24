UrduPoint.com
CTP Organizes Awareness Walk To Prevent Smog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

CTP organizes awareness walk to prevent smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) organized an walk to create awareness among masses about smog here on Monday.

The walk was led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb in which traffic wardens, officers, students, officers of environment department and civil society members were participated which started from SP Chowk and culminated at the same point after passing through the cantt areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb said that smokey vehicles were major part of smog as 40 percent smog caused by these type of vehicles. She urged citizens to ensure timely maintenance of their vehicles and directed them to avoid using smoky vehicles on roads otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The city traffic police distributed pamphlets among the citizens.

