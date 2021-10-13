CTP organizes road safety awareness lecture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP), education Unit organized road safety awareness lecture for road users here on Wednesday in order to control traffic accidents.

The awareness about use of helmet and lane and line discipline was also given to the participants, said a press release issue here.

The CTP, Education unit urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets and side view mirror while driving to avert any untoward incident.

The raids were also being carried out against traffic rules violators along with awareness drive.