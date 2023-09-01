CTP organizes seminar on traffic rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday organized a seminar at Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC) to create awareness among the students about traffic rules.

Addressing the students, teachers and staff members, CTP Education Wing officers said that the students particularly of colleges and universities should follow the traffic rules and regulations and avoid indulging in rash driving and over-speeding.

They said that the traffic rules were for the safety of the drivers and other road users and the CTP was making all-out efforts to control traffic rule violations.

The traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators, they said and called upon the motorcyclists to wear helmets as it was for their own safety.

They also advised the motorists not to use mobile phones while driving.

"We must be aware of driving principles and drive the vehicles according to rules and regulations. We will be the best drivers only if we follow the traffic discipline," they said.

According to a CTP spokesman, the seminar was organised following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimoor Khan.

He said the students and the university staff were urged to observe traffic signs, signals and other traffic rules and regulations to avert road mishaps.

The spokesman added that the CTO had directed the education wing to arrange lectures, seminars, walks, and radio programs and use another medium to spread awareness among the commuters about traffic rules and road safety.

The citizens should obey traffic rules and avoid parking vehicles and motorcycles in no-parking zones, he said.

The CTP on the directives of the CTO had accelerated its ongoing traffic awareness campaign.

Due to the heavy traffic load which was increasing day by day in the town, traffic problems were being faced, he said, adding that smooth flow of traffic on the roads has become a challenge for the CTP, who were making all-out efforts to regulate the traffic.