CTP Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs Of Charing Cross Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CTP pays tribute to police martyrs of Charing Cross blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze on Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast, which occurred six years ago and laid flowers on the grave of martyred DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen here.

On the 6th anniversary of martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy, the CTO visited the grave of martyred DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

A large number of traffic wardens and mother of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen along with other relatives also offered special prayers for the martyr.

Talking to the media, the CTO said that martyrs of Charing Cross blast live in our hearts to date and would live forever as the nation would always remember the great sacrifices of martyrs.

He said that the martyrs of Charing Cross blast rendered great sacrifices for maintaining national security and stability, adding that martyrs were the most valuable asset of any nation and country, so their legends of courage and bravery could never be forgotten.

DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Nawaz Gondal, wireless operator ASI Muhammad Amin and a head constable of elite force Ismatullah and three constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mahmood and Nadeem Tanveer were martyred in Charing Cross blast.

