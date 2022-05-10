CTP playing vital role in ensuring smooth traffic flow: CCPO

Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana Tuesday said that the overall mood of any nation and country was measured by the discipline of traffic there

City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore had been playing vital role in keeping the ever-increasing traffic flow smooth in the provincial capital and traffic wardens had great responsibility on their shoulders to create traffic sense and awareness among the citizens, he maintained.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said this while addressing a general meeting (Darbar) of officers and officials of City Traffic Police Lahore at Al-Hamra Hall here. A large number of male and female traffic police officials was present on the occasion.

The CCPO was presented guard of honor on his arrival at Al-Hamra by a contingent of police.

In his welcome address, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi welcomed Bilal Siddique Kamyana on assuming command of the Lahore police on behalf of the entire traffic police.

Muntazir Mehdi said that City Traffic Police Lahore was a corruption free organization whose educated and talented youth had been performing their duties with utmost diligence, responsibility and professionalism in spite of very limited resources, adverse conditions and severe weather conditions.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that one of the major causes of traffic problems was rapid increase of vehicles lease system. He directed to continue the campaign against vehicles with illegal blue lights, tinted glasses and flasher lights.

Bilal Siddique Kamiana said they were working in collaboration with the district administration and business community to eliminate encroachments on busy highways, markets and squares to lessen the load of traffic jams in busy marketplaces.

The CCPO directed the traffic police officers to further promote the culture of polite behavior towards the people while performing their duties.

While informing the CCPO Lahore about their problems including lack of salaries, resources and allowances, traffic police officers said that they fulfilled their responsibilities in extreme heat, rain and storms with limited resources and insecure circumstances.

The traffic officers requested to alleviate economic deprivation and informed the Commander Lahore police about issues of their incomplete service structure, low salaries, lack of medical facilities, law and order allowance and time scale promotion.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured them to solve their legitimate problems at the earliest.