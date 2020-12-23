UrduPoint.com
CTP Prepare Plan For Christmas; 157 Wardens To Be Deployed To Regulate Traffic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day.

According to a CTP Spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) have formed special teams which would perform duties in different parts of the city and Cantonment areas on Dec 25.

The teams comprising 157 personnel under the supervision of DSPs and Inspectors would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites during Christmas day. The motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches.

As per plan, parking sites would be established 200 yards away from all the churches.

CTP have decided to take strict action against one-wheeling by youngsters during Christmas celebrations.

He said the activity was already being checked by special squads of traffic police deputed on the city roads but now, several other arrangements had also been made to curb the activity especially on Murree Road, Committee Chowk near underpass, Chandni Chowk Flyover, Sixth Road Flyover, Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road near Ayub Park and other areas.

Senior Traffic Officer (STO) CTP Abid Abbas Shah informed that Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors, duty officers and beat in-charges have been directed to take strict action against one-wheelers and the roads including of cantonment area should be covered under this operation.

Under special arrangements, traffic officials had been deployed at several areas where the activity would be witnessed.

He said one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but they were also a threat for other road users.

He said the traffic wardens were directed to take effective measures in this regard.

The CTO said most traffic accidents could be averted if precautionary measures were adopted with strict observance of traffic rules.

He said the citizens particularly parents should come forward and play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash andnegligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents.

He urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.

