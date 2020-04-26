CTP prepares traffic plan for Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police has prepared a comprehensive traffic plan for the month of Ramazan.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, Under the plan prepared on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Police, Wasim Ahmad Khalil, 1080 Wardens including three SPs, 11 DSPs, 17 Inspectors will perform duties across the district while 16 fork lifters will also perform duty in the city.

For the control of traffic, officers and traffic personnel have been assigned duties at different sectors in the city and will patrol at the time of Iftar. In case of requirement, the initiation of third shift is also under consideration.

The traffic police have been directed to monitor the crowded places and create awareness among public about social distancing and protection from the virus besides controlling traffic.