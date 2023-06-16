CTP provide 24,846 driving licensing services to citizens in 15 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi provided 24,846 licensing services to the citizens during last 15 days, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan here Friday.

He informed that 18,610 citizens got learner permits from different centers while 985 applicants were issued new licenses besides 170 international licenses and 58 duplicate licenses.

He said that 2742 driving licenses were renewed during the period besides 368 of other districts of the province.

The four licensing facilities of the city including of CTP headquarters and six set up in 'Khidmat Marakaz' of the tehsils were providing all driving licensing services to the citizens.

The CTP Licensing Branch had been directed to ensure merit and transparency, CTO said adding, the CTP were issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

He said that in order to provide driving license facility to the residents at tehsil level, CTP had inaugurated driving license facilities in six tehsils of the district.

The CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation of CTP headquarters.

He said that the citizens should directly contact the licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding the issuance of driving license.

In case of any difficulty in getting the driving license, the citizens could also contact CTP's help line 1915 and 051-9272616.

The CTO informed that the driving license branch is corruption free and working in a transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or driving license, the applicant has to visit and get it from Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters where 24/7 driving licensing services being provided to the citizens. If the applicant has the ID card with address of Rawalpindi district then he is eligible to get the driving license from here.

The CTP also offers the international driving license along the motorcycle, car, Jeep, LTV, HTV and the PSV types of license. For an international driving license the applicant should have a passport and a valid visa stamp on it, he added.