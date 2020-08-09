CTP provide all facilities to driving license applicants at One Window Operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas, is providing all the facilities to the driving license applicants under one roof at One Window Operation.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP has launched an automated driving test video system for driving test here to eliminate corruption and nepotism.

He informed that the officers concerned directly monitor the driving test through online video facility. CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas had directed the authorities concerned to introduce modern facilities at the driving license branch to facilitate the driving license applicants and eliminate corruption.

The CTP was using computerized sign testing system for sign test and now driving test has also been attached with online facility, he said adding, 12 counters were set up at one window operation to facilitate the citizens.

The CTP facilitated over 10,000 citizens and provided various services including learner driving permits, new licenses, renewal of expired driving licenses, duplicate licenses, endorsement of licenses, international licenses and renewal of licenses issued by other districts of the province during July.

According to Incharge Licensing Branch, the licensing branch on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, had finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the applicants at CTP office and the branch was working under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

The CTP on the directives of CTO had finalized arrangements for issuance of driving licenses under one window operation and now the applicant can apply for the driving license presenting original national identity card, he said adding, now there is no requirement of driving license file, driving tickets and photos of the applicant.

He said, the CTP was making all out efforts to provide facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permit, driving license and other such facilities under One-Window Facilitation Center.

The computerized driving licenses were being issued under a transparent procedure, he said and advised the citizens to directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard to avoid any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He said citizens could contact free help line 1915 of CTP to get any information and guidance.