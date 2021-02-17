CTP provides driving license facility in Gujar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have provided driving license facility in Gujar Khan to provide all driving licensing services to the citizens at local level.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, have inaugurated the driving licensing facility in another tehsil of Punjab province, Gujar Khan after Taxila, where the driving licensing facility was provided recently.

Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Hina Naik Bakht on Wednesday formally inaugurated the facility at Gujar Khan Kidmat center.

According to Ahsan Younas, out of over 300 tehsils of Punjab province, the facility which is first of its kind has been provided at tehsil level at Taxila and Gujar Khan to facilitate the citizens.

The center would cater to the needs of local residents and surrounding areas and the citizens would get all licensing services under one roof at the Kidmat center, Gujar Khan.

He said, in order to ensure merit and transparency, computerized signal and driving tests are being taken under automated driving test video system.

CTO said that the CTP were issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.