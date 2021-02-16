CTP provides licensing services to 18,356 citizens in January

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi provided licensing services to as many as 18,356 citizens during January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi provided licensing services to as many as 18,356 citizens during January.

According to Incharge Licensing, Saqib Rizwan, CTP issued over 14,716 learner permits during the period besides 540 new driving licenses.

He informed that 2,666 old licenses were renewed in January besides issuing 72 duplicate licenses.

The licensing branch also issued 61 international licenses to the applicants.

The CTP licensing branch renewed 245 licenses of other districts.

He said, computerized driving licenses are issued under a transparent procedure.

The CTO said that the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He informed that CTP launched one window operation system to facilitate the applicants.

He said that the citizens can use helpline 1915 of city traffic police to get any information and guidance.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal informed that CTP was making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens while the licensing services had also been provided at 'Khidmat Markaz Kutchery' and '15 Liaquat Bagh center'.