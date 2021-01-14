UrduPoint.com
CTP Provides Licensing Services To 185,485 Citizens In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

CTP provides licensing services to 185,485 citizens in 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi provided licensing services to as many as 185,485 citizens during 2020 including renewal of 28,149 old driving licenses and 145,222 learner permits issued to the applicants.

According to Incharge, Licensing Saqib Rizwan, 145,222 learner driving permits were issued during the period besides 8002 new licenses. 28,149 old driving licenses were renewed during the period while 764 duplicate licenses were also issued to the applicants. As many as, 2387 driving licenses of other districts were also renewed here, he informed.

He further said that CTP made 484 international driving licenses during 2020.

Computerized driving licenses were issued under a transparent procedure, he said.

The CTO said that the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He informed that manual file system was eliminate in 2020 and CTP launched one window operation system to facilitate the applicants.

He said that the citizens can contact free help line 1915 of city traffic police to get any information and guidance.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar informed that CTP was making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens while the licensing services had also been provided at 'Khidmat Markaz Kutchery' and '15 Liaquat Bagh center'.

