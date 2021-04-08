UrduPoint.com
CTP Provides Licensing Services To 21128 Citizens In March

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:25 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi provided licensing services to as many as 21,128 citizens during March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi provided licensing services to as many as 21,128 citizens during March.

According to Incharge Licensing, Saqib Rizwan, CTP issued over 16,154 learner permits during the period besides 1580 new driving licenses.

He informed that 2871 old licenses were renewed in March besides issuing 75 duplicate licenses. The licensing branch also issued 64 international licenses to the applicants.

The CTP licensing branch renewed 288 licenses of other districts, he said.

He informed that the computerized driving licenses are issued under a transparent procedure.

The CTO said, the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He informed that CTP had launched one window operation system to facilitate the applicants.

He said, CTP had made arrangements to adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus were being followed in letter and spirit.

He said that the citizens can use helpline 1915 of city traffic police to get any information and guidance.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal informed that CTP was making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens while the licensing services had also been provided at 'Khidmat Markaz Kutchery' and '15 Liaquat Bagh center' besides other tehsils of the district.

