CTP Raising Awareness About Use Of Safety Helmets

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of the Deputy Inspector General of Traffic, Punjab are raising awareness about the use of safety helmets among motorcyclists.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Tamoor Khan, CTP was running a special campaign aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and the use of safety helmets.

A large number of road users were also briefed about traffic rules, road safety and the use of helmets during the last seven days.

Mobile education Unit of CTP arranged special briefing sessions on road safety and the use of safety helmets at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.

To make the campaign more effective and meaningful, traffic wardens and officers had also been issued special instructions, he said adding, the Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Special efforts were made to educate the road users regarding traffic rules and road safety, he added.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they were on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad was available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.

He said, civilized nations always observed traffic rules. The citizens should know road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads.

All the traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users, he added.

Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving might lead to fatal accidents, he said and informed that the traffic police were also disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in all tehsils of the district to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

