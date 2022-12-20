UrduPoint.com

CTP Raising Awareness To Avoid Safety Hazards During Smog Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CTP raising awareness to avoid safety hazards during smog season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) under its ongoing smog awareness campaign is visiting different areas and trying to sensitize people to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the CTP had launched a campaign on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season. Therefore, the citizens should bring the vehicles on the roads while keeping them in good condition, he said adding, that in this regard, the teams were visiting different city roads, and bus terminals and distributing pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists, and pedestrians.

The citizens were also urged to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, and eye, nose, and throat infections, he added.

The teams were briefing the citizens that heart and breathing patients should take extra measures to avoid any situation and use sunglasses while going outside which would be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi From Best

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

2 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

2 hours ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

2 hours ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

3 hours ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.