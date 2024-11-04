CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have challaned some 9,867 public transport vehicles for violation of traffic laws since August 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) have challaned some 9,867 public transport vehicles for violation of traffic laws since August 25.

The CTP, during its campaign against traffic laws’ violators initiated on the instructions of City Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, issued challans to 4503 vehicles for violation of route permits and 4,562 for violation of fitness certificate, and 802 drivers for driving without driving license, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said the documents of 27 vehicles were sent to the departments concerned for cancellation, while cases were registered against the drivers of 52 public transport vehicles.

About 1,429 vehicles were impounded, besides imposing total fine of Rs.10.669 million, he added.

The spokesman said the CTP had also started a crackdown against vehicles emitting excessive smoke from September 14.

Some 3,359 challan tickets had been issued so far to the drivers of such vehicles along with total fine of Rs 6.718 million, he added.