Open Menu

CTP Rawalpindi Hold Open Day, Brief Students On Working

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 07:14 PM

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Wednesday held its first ever open day at its headquarters in order to bridge the gap between the public and the police, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Wednesday held its first ever open day at its headquarters in order to bridge the gap between the public and the police, a police spokesman said.

Around 180 students and teachers of St Mary’s school and College were invited to the CTP Headquarters to make them aware of the working of traffic police.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima said following traffic rules was the hallmark of civilized nations.

As the young generation had to take charge of the country, for their bright future, awareness and implementation of traffic rules like other laws was very important, she added.

The CTO asked the students to convey the message of road safety and traffic police to their homes, friends and circle of friends.

The students were taken around different branches of Traffic Headquarters and were given a briefing on the daily affairs of the traffic police. They also listened to the live broadcast of FM 88.6. Along with participating in the broadcast, they showed interest in the equipment used by the traffic police and appreciated the Road Ready Mate project of the education Wing.

The students were also briefed about the Women on Wheels programme and they showed interest in the new scooties purchased for the purpose.

The St Mary School's principal and teachers appreciated the CTP for holding an open day.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Traffic Young Rawalpindi Mary Circle Women

Recent Stories

Drought hits food access for 26 million in souther ..

Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN

1 minute ago
 15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to ..

Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30

1 minute ago
 Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islam ..

Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds

1 minute ago
 Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agric ..

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector

7 minutes ago
 LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auction ..

LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auctioned

3 minutes ago
Huzaifa five-fer propels Pakistan U19 to third suc ..

Huzaifa five-fer propels Pakistan U19 to third successive win

3 minutes ago
 Gandapur challenges terrorism clauses against him

Gandapur challenges terrorism clauses against him

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsman office resolves 115 complaints in Nov 20 ..

Ombudsman office resolves 115 complaints in Nov 2024

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review performance of NHA

Meeting held to review performance of NHA

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain fo ..

8 minutes ago
 Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force

Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan