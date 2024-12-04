CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Wednesday held its first ever open day at its headquarters in order to bridge the gap between the public and the police, a police spokesman said

Around 180 students and teachers of St Mary’s school and College were invited to the CTP Headquarters to make them aware of the working of traffic police.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima said following traffic rules was the hallmark of civilized nations.

As the young generation had to take charge of the country, for their bright future, awareness and implementation of traffic rules like other laws was very important, she added.

The CTO asked the students to convey the message of road safety and traffic police to their homes, friends and circle of friends.

The students were taken around different branches of Traffic Headquarters and were given a briefing on the daily affairs of the traffic police. They also listened to the live broadcast of FM 88.6. Along with participating in the broadcast, they showed interest in the equipment used by the traffic police and appreciated the Road Ready Mate project of the education Wing.

The students were also briefed about the Women on Wheels programme and they showed interest in the new scooties purchased for the purpose.

The St Mary School's principal and teachers appreciated the CTP for holding an open day.