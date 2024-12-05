CTP Rawalpindi Implement Special Traffic Plan For Inner City Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) have implemented a special traffic plan for the inner city commercial areas of Rawalpindi.
Under the plan, devised on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, a control room had been set up to monitor traffic flow in Liaquat Road, Raja Bazaar, Gowalmandi, Ganjmandi, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Rawal Road and adjacent areas, a CTP spokesman said on Thursday.
He said an operation had been launched against encroachments and double parking on roads obstructing the flow of traffic
Four vehicle lifter squads had been deployed for the purpose which would continuously patrol on the respective roads, he added.
The CTO had strictly instructed the Murree Road and City circle incharges, and sector incharges to remain in the field and ensure traffic flow in case of rush on the roads, the spokesman said.
She asked them to remain on alert particularly on Thursday as there used to be more traffic than usual in the inner city and commercial areas of Murree Road in the wake of closure of markets on Friday.
The CTO urged the citizens to park their vehicles at the allocated places and adhere to the lane lines.
Recent Stories
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed during cattle-theft bid2 minutes ago
-
35 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies2 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad organized Talent Festival 20242 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption week activities held across Hazara division2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake felt in Punjab cities12 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on boating activities at Khanpur Dam12 minutes ago
-
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic Police conducts vehicle fitness checks on Murree Road12 minutes ago
-
Business friendly policies vital for economic development: CM22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet decides to take up matter of renewal of Sui ML agreement with federal government22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post to be digitalized completely in 202522 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah establishes “Young Parliamentarian Forum” of provincial Assembly22 minutes ago