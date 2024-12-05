Open Menu

CTP Rawalpindi Implement Special Traffic Plan For Inner City Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) have implemented a special traffic plan for the inner city commercial areas of Rawalpindi.

Under the plan, devised on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, a control room had been set up to monitor traffic flow in Liaquat Road, Raja Bazaar, Gowalmandi, Ganjmandi, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Rawal Road and adjacent areas, a CTP spokesman said on Thursday.

He said an operation had been launched against encroachments and double parking on roads obstructing the flow of traffic

Four vehicle lifter squads had been deployed for the purpose which would continuously patrol on the respective roads, he added.

The CTO had strictly instructed the Murree Road and City circle incharges, and sector incharges to remain in the field and ensure traffic flow in case of rush on the roads, the spokesman said.

She asked them to remain on alert particularly on Thursday as there used to be more traffic than usual in the inner city and commercial areas of Murree Road in the wake of closure of markets on Friday.

The CTO urged the citizens to park their vehicles at the allocated places and adhere to the lane lines.

