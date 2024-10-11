CTP Rawalpindi issues special traffic plan for SCO Conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Friday issued a special traffic plan for the convenience of general public during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, scheduled to be held on Oct 14 to 16 in the Federal Capital.

According to City Traffic Police Officer Benish Fatima, a total of 622 traffic officers and officials, including 13 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 73 senior traffic wardens, and 536 traffic wardens and assistants will perform traffic duties during the three days of the conference.

CTO Benish Fatima, in a statement, said that during the movement of dignitaries, no traffic would be allowed to go towards the Airport Road from Chauhan Chowk.

According to the Traffic Diversion and Sealing Plan, heavy traffic would not be permitted to enter the city during the period, she added.

She said that traffic going to Koral would be diverted from Chauhan Chowk to Rawal Road, Shaheen Chowk and Murree Road.

Similarly, the CTO said, the traffic going to Amar Chowk from Jhanda Turn would be diverted towards Scheme 3 or Kachhari Chowk, and the traffic going from Amar Chowk to Chauhan Chowk to be diverted to Rahimabad via flyover.

She said the traffic going from Annexe Chowk to Amar Chowk would be diverted via Jhanda Road (Jhanda Turn) Rashid Minhas Road.

Likewise, the traffic from Mushtaq Baig Shaheed Road to Airport Road would be diverted from Annexe Chowk to Kachhari Chowk, and from Kachhari Chowk to Airport Road to be diverted to Rashid Minhas Road to Murir Chowk, she added.

The traffic going to Kachhari Chowk from Mall Road would be diverted to Rashid Minhas Road via Sarwar Road, Panj Sattar from Shalimar Chowk, the CTO said.

She said no heavy traffic would be allowed to descend from the Motorway.

The CTO said there would be complete shut down for the heavy traffic and directed the owners and drivers to keep their heavy vehicles off the city roads.

She said the traffic police timely inform the district police about the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles.

Legal action would be taken against vehicles and motorcycles with improper number plates, while a special watch would be kept on the vehicles with black glasses, she warned.

The CTO said that ambulances, fire brigade and other government vehicles would be specially checked to avoid any terrorist activity.

An emergency portal had been set up for ambulances, fire brigade and other emergency vehicles on the occasion, she said.

In case of any emergency, contacts could be made on Civil Emergency Portal numbers 051-9274843, and 0329-5195930.