CTP Rawalpindi Launches Road Safety Awareness Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

CTP Rawalpindi launches road safety awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have launched a comprehensive road safety awareness campaign to educate road users, aligning with the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and directives from DIG Traffic Punjab Waseem Nazir.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam is spearheading the initiative, directing the Education Wing to conduct daily awareness drives and seminars across schools, colleges, universities, public and private institutions, and key intersections and highways in Rawalpindi.

The campaign aims to educate citizens on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and fostering road safety.

CTO Farhan Aslam emphasized, “A society’s civility is reflected in the traffic awareness of its road users.

Effective traffic flow relies on robust road engineering, education, and enforcement.” He stressed that accidents are often caused by irresponsible driving rather than fate, advocating for the integration of traffic laws and road safety education into school curricula. “Traffic laws exist to protect us, and following them benefits everyone,” he added.

