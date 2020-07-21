UrduPoint.com
CTP Rawalpindi Make Arrangements For 10 Temporary Animal Markets Of Rwp District

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Tuesday made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi have made special arrangements. Six DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 43 Traffic Wardens and 10 Traffic Assistant have been deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth traffic low near animal markets, he added.

He said Traffic Wardens and Inspectors would remain on duty at temporary markets of the district including Adiala Road, Chakri Roard near Al-Haram City, Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Manghal Chowk near Kala Syedan bypass, Famous Marquee Gujar Khan Mandi, Tanki Road near Chan Shah Jalyar Kahota, Chora Bazar Kotli Sattian, Animal Mandi near Timber Market Taxila, Mandi near General Hospital Wah Cantt and Dhobi Ghat Murree.

He said, the traffic arrangements would be supervised by respective DSPs and Traffic police would set up barriers at several main points near animal markets to facilitate the citizens.

Traffic police helpline was also functional for the guidance of citizens, he added.

He said, CTP would chalk out a comprehensive plan for Eid ul Azha under which enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess during Eid ul Azha prayers.

A control room would also be set up at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

All out efforts would be made to control traffic on city roads especially on 9th Zilhaj, Youm-e-Arfa (Chand Raat).

The CTO told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users.

The CTO also advised the citizens to follow instructions of the health experts and not to violate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to control spread of coronavirus.

