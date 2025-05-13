Open Menu

CTP Rawalpindi Set Up Traffic Response Unit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

CTP Rawalpindi set up Traffic Response Unit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have established the ‘Traffic Response Unit’ on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima for public convenience and quick response.

Under the initiative undertaken under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, initially, 10 traffic wardens with motorcycles had been deployed, a CTP police spokesman said.

The response unit would work in two zones. “Zone 1 comprises Misrial Road, Dhok Syedan, Tench, Adiala Road, Barf Khana, Girja Road and Chakri Road, while Zone 2 includes Murree Road, Saddar, Raja Bazar, Gowalmandi, Faizabad, Sadiqabad and Civil Lines,” the spokesman said.

The Response Unit officer would play a proactive role in traffic flow by using hooters, sirens and public address systems on motorcycles, he added.

The spokesman said citizens would be informed in time about traffic on roads particularly during rush hours and the unit would manage immediate clearance.

He said officers on duty would patrol their zone areas at least four times in each shift daily and mobilize the relevant traffic staff in every cycle.

After each patrol, the officers would submit a report on the traffic situation to the headquarters, the spokesman added.

CTO Beenish Fatima said the establishment of Traffic Response Unit was an important step towards urban convenience,

Modern strategies, she said, were being adopted to improve the traffic system in Rawalpindi.

The City Traffic Police would further improve the traffic system of Rawalpindi with public cooperation, she added.

