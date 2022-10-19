UrduPoint.com

CTP, RCB Officials Launch Crackdown Against Encroachment Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) with the coordination of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has launched crackdown against the encroachment to maintain traffic flow.

During the operation, the goods were confiscated and many vehicles were issued challan for violation.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, In-charge Traffic Adiala Circle along with Inspector and RCB staff, carried out operation in 22 no Chowk, Tench Bazaar, Kalma Chowk and surrounding areas. Taking strict action, the highways were cleared of carts, stalls and illegal encroachments.

They also issued tickets to many vehicles and motorcycles for obstructing the flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi appreciated In-charge Traffic Adiala Circle and his team for launching crackdown against encroachment and underlined that to achieve better results, the work should be continued on a daily basis and a complete check and balance should also be kept so that the encroachment mafia and shopkeepers do not spread their wings.

On the other hand, the encroachers have set up their businesses on Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Imperial Market, Kohati Bazaar, Mareer Hassan, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

