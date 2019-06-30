UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Received 650 Phone Calls Seeking Help

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

CTP received 650 phone calls seeking help

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi received more than 650 phone calls from road users seeking help or guidance during the last month.

According to details, the calls related to complaints of public service vehicles overcharging, road accidents, one wheeling by youngsters and serious traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that strict action would be taken against the violators and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that obnoxious calls create problems for the staff, adding that citizens should behave as responsible citizens and abide by the law.

He directed the Wardens to ensure traffic flow on city roads.

He urged citizens to register their complaints on 051-9272616 and 051-9272839 for guidance.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Wheeling From

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

33 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

47 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

48 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

48 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.