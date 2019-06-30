CTP received 650 phone calls seeking help

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi received more than 650 phone calls from road users seeking help or guidance during the last month.

According to details, the calls related to complaints of public service vehicles overcharging, road accidents, one wheeling by youngsters and serious traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that strict action would be taken against the violators and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that obnoxious calls create problems for the staff, adding that citizens should behave as responsible citizens and abide by the law.

He directed the Wardens to ensure traffic flow on city roads.

He urged citizens to register their complaints on 051-9272616 and 051-9272839 for guidance.