UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Release Traffic Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:01 PM

CTP release traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha

City Traffic Police have released a comprehensive traffic plan to manage traffic volume on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police have released a comprehensive traffic plan to manage traffic volume on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

CTO Sardar Asif Khan said here Thursday that special force of traffic wardens has been deployed for three days at all important places especially Eid congregations.

Traffic squads have also been constituted to control one-wheeling on road during Eid holidays.

He said that 619 traffic wardens including traffic assistants would perform duty during Eid-ul-Azhaholidays.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

3 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

11 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

15 minutes ago

Germany May See Political Benefits From Withdrawal ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Recognize Ukrainian Citizenship o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan terms Afghan govt, Taliban's Eid ceasefir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.