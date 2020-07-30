CTP release traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha

City Traffic Police have released a comprehensive traffic plan to manage traffic volume on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police have released a comprehensive traffic plan to manage traffic volume on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

CTO Sardar Asif Khan said here Thursday that special force of traffic wardens has been deployed for three days at all important places especially Eid congregations.

Traffic squads have also been constituted to control one-wheeling on road during Eid holidays.

He said that 619 traffic wardens including traffic assistants would perform duty during Eid-ul-Azhaholidays.