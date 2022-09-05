CTP removed encroachment from outside school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched a crackdown against the vehicles parked wrongly and encroachment from the outside of Government High School in Barian Bazar.

In-charge Traffic Koh Murree Inspector Syed Atif Shah along with Traffic Wardens resolve the complaint received by the school administration, they lifted vehicles in no parking zone and removed the encroachments.

The challan tickets were issued to more than a dozen of vehicles, while the vehicles parked outside the school were immediately removed on violation.

The School management appreciated traffic officers quick response and appreciated wardens to maintain flow of traffic.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that hardworking and work-loving officers are an asset of the police department. Self-accountability, good intentions and complete faith in Allah have positive effects on performance.

CTP also issued challan tickets to 63 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing routes while 12 vehicles were impounded in various police stations in Adiala Sector.