CTP removes dividers near Rabi Center on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Traffic Police (CTP) has removed the drivers built in front of Rabi Center on main Murree Road, said a CTP City spokesman.

He informed that the dividers along the service road in front of Rabi Centre were causing disruption to the flow of traffic.

Five traffic lanes coming from Chandni Chowk flyover used to shrink into two lanes in front of Rabi Centre, he said adding, people going to Sixth Road and adjoining areas had to face severe difficulties.

The CTO contacted other departments concerned and ordered the Circle Officer New Town to remove the dividers to ensure the flow of traffic going from Chandni Chowk to Sixth Road and other adjoining areas and provide all possible facilities to the public.