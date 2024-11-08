CTP Removes Dividers Near Rabi Center On Murree Road
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Traffic Police (CTP) has removed the drivers built in front of Rabi Center on main Murree Road, said a CTP City spokesman.
He informed that the dividers along the service road in front of Rabi Centre were causing disruption to the flow of traffic.
Five traffic lanes coming from Chandni Chowk flyover used to shrink into two lanes in front of Rabi Centre, he said adding, people going to Sixth Road and adjoining areas had to face severe difficulties.
The CTO contacted other departments concerned and ordered the Circle Officer New Town to remove the dividers to ensure the flow of traffic going from Chandni Chowk to Sixth Road and other adjoining areas and provide all possible facilities to the public.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for effective anti-dengue steps, water preservation2 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU urges youth to embody Iqbal's philosophy of 'Selfhood'12 minutes ago
-
Man dies in firing incident22 minutes ago
-
Two Levies men killed, another injured by colleague’s firing32 minutes ago
-
Major General Muhammad Shamraiz assumes charges as DG Rangers Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh52 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered52 minutes ago
-
Rana Sikandar Hayat unveils plans for comprehensive reforms in STEM education1 hour ago
-
AC Larkana pays surprise visit to schools, hospitals2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to celebrate 147th birth day of Kashmir-origin poet, Allama Iqbal with due zeal, fervor t ..2 hours ago
-
SIAL,Police jointly carried out traffic awareness session2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 116,800 cusecs water2 hours ago