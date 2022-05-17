CTP resolves 97% complaints received on PM Portal

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in a prompt response to the complaints received on PM Citizen Portal regarding traffic issues resolved 97% of the total registered queries.

According to the Police spokesman, during the last four months, 80% of the citizens expressed satisfaction over the prompt resolution of their complaints.

During the last four months, 410 complaints of various categories related to traffic police were received on the PM portal, to which the Complaints Cell in-charge responded promptly and resolved 97% of the complaints.

On this occasion, in-charge challan branch inspector Adeel said that our work is not completed till the complainant is satisfied.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Naveed Irshad directed to address the grievances immediately and said it is the duty of the police to help you in the true sense.

He further said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police is the bright face of Punjab Police and Traffic Wardens are ambassadors of the Police department.