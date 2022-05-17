UrduPoint.com

CTP Resolves 97% Complaints Received On PM Portal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

CTP resolves 97% complaints received on PM Portal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in a prompt response to the complaints received on PM Citizen Portal regarding traffic issues resolved 97% of the total registered queries.

According to the Police spokesman, during the last four months, 80% of the citizens expressed satisfaction over the prompt resolution of their complaints.

During the last four months, 410 complaints of various categories related to traffic police were received on the PM portal, to which the Complaints Cell in-charge responded promptly and resolved 97% of the complaints.

On this occasion, in-charge challan branch inspector Adeel said that our work is not completed till the complainant is satisfied.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Naveed Irshad directed to address the grievances immediately and said it is the duty of the police to help you in the true sense.

He further said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police is the bright face of Punjab Police and Traffic Wardens are ambassadors of the Police department.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

11 minutes ago
 PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says ..

PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says Qamar Zaman Kaira

25 minutes ago
 Hungary Says Yet to Receive Acceptable Proposal Fr ..

Hungary Says Yet to Receive Acceptable Proposal From EU on Russian Oil Embargo

25 minutes ago
 CTD arrests alleged woman suicide bomber targeting ..

CTD arrests alleged woman suicide bomber targeting Chinese workers

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Venu ..

Ukraine to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Venue Under Discussion - Culture M ..

25 minutes ago
 Collision of Freight, Passenger Trains in Cataloni ..

Collision of Freight, Passenger Trains in Catalonia Kills One Person - Reports

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.