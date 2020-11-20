CTP restarts lecture sessions for capacity building of staff

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) restarted lectures sessions for capacity building of traffic wardens and other staff in order to educate them how to reduce stress precautionary measures to protect themselves from weather conditions.

The initiative was started in 2007 by the then Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sharif Zaffar after fresh recruitment of the traffic wardens. The capacity building lecture sessions were started time and again for a short time but the sitting CTO Muhammad Zaffar Budzar restarted the session with full letter and spirit from last three weeks.

The city traffic police organizing lectures once in a week at the police auditorium in which a large number of traffic wardens and senior officers were participating, spokesman of CTP Muhammad Adnan said.

Under this program, lectures were being delivered to traffic staff by motivational speakers, religious scholars and psychologists. The speakers educate the traffic staff about how to reduce stress on-duty, preventive measures for health and how to improve public dealing.

In this regard, the famous physician of the city, Hakim Amir Hussain Obhaya, delivered a lecture to the traffic staff at the Police Auditorium, Police Line on the topic of Medicine and Cardiology to the traffic staff. He urged traffic staff to ensure special care of their health by applying precautionary measures to avoid health problems caused by the current climate changes. He urged staff members to avoid eating food outside the home, use fruits and juices for good health.

Hakim Amir Hussain Obhaya asked staff to keep patience during duty and forgive the minor offences as the forgiveness was the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him).

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Budazar urged traffic staff to apply preventive measures to protect themselves from the second wave of coronavirus. He directed officials to ensure implementation of SoP by applying social distancing.