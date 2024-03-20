CTP rolls out traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have rolled out a comprehensive traffic plan ahead of the Pakistan Day Parade and its full dress rehearsal aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow.

According to the plan, a total of 133 police officers and traffic wardens will be deployed to manage the traffic effectively.

Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan emphasized that heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi city.

Specific measures include stopping vehicles coming from Murree to Islamabad via Muzaffarabad at Lower Topa. Similarly, traffic from Abbottabad to Barian and traffic from Murree will be halted at the 17-miles.

Additionally, the National Highways and Motorway Police will block heavy traffic from Peshawar at various points including Attock Bridge, Harupal, Margalla, Taxila, and Chongi No. 26.

On GT Road, traffic from Lahore will be restricted beyond certain points such as Gujarat Jhelum Bridge and Mandra Toll Plaza. Traffic heading from Rawat T Chowk towards Islamabad will also be diverted, while alternative routes will remain open for commuters.

To execute this plan effectively, a team comprising SP/STO, 10 DSPs, 21 inspectors, and 101 traffic wardens and assistants will be on duty to manage traffic flow and ensure the safety of all commuters.