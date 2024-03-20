Open Menu

CTP Rolls Out Traffic Plan For Pakistan Day Parade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

CTP rolls out traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have rolled out a comprehensive traffic plan ahead of the Pakistan Day Parade and its full dress rehearsal aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have rolled out a comprehensive traffic plan ahead of the Pakistan Day Parade and its full dress rehearsal aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow.

According to the plan, a total of 133 police officers and traffic wardens will be deployed to manage the traffic effectively.

Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan emphasized that heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi city.

Specific measures include stopping vehicles coming from Murree to Islamabad via Muzaffarabad at Lower Topa. Similarly, traffic from Abbottabad to Barian and traffic from Murree will be halted at the 17-miles.

Additionally, the National Highways and Motorway Police will block heavy traffic from Peshawar at various points including Attock Bridge, Harupal, Margalla, Taxila, and Chongi No. 26.

On GT Road, traffic from Lahore will be restricted beyond certain points such as Gujarat Jhelum Bridge and Mandra Toll Plaza. Traffic heading from Rawat T Chowk towards Islamabad will also be diverted, while alternative routes will remain open for commuters.

To execute this plan effectively, a team comprising SP/STO, 10 DSPs, 21 inspectors, and 101 traffic wardens and assistants will be on duty to manage traffic flow and ensure the safety of all commuters.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Police Abbottabad Motorway Murree Pakistan Day Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Jhelum Attock Muzaffarabad Taxila All From

Recent Stories

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures ..

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..

2 minutes ago
 Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to inc ..

Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with ..

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies ..

Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terror ..

2 minutes ago
 Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing ..

Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing trouble abroad

2 minutes ago
 Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

2 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds secur ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under ..

Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trad ..

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations

8 minutes ago
 S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's acc ..

S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank

12 minutes ago
 'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open c ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan