Open Menu

CTP Rwp Hold Workshop For Rickshaw, Bykea Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM

CTP Rwp hold workshop for Rickshaw, Bykea drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Saturday held an awareness workshop for Rickshaw and Bykea drivers at traffic police headquarters.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima addressing the workshop said that the aim of this road safety awareness workshop is to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of precious lives.

The drivers will also be made aware of obtaining licenses to eliminate the culture of recommendation and also listen to the problems of drivers and take steps to provide solution.

The biggest reason for accidents on the roads is lack of awareness about traffic rules, she said adding, the carelessness of drivers and non-compliance with traffic rules result in the loss of citizens’ lives.

The aim of this training workshop was to make Rawalpindi city safer and prevent accidents, she added.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

21 minutes ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

1 hour ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

2 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

3 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

3 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan