CTP Rwp hold workshop for Rickshaw, Bykea drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Saturday held an awareness workshop for Rickshaw and Bykea drivers at traffic police headquarters.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima addressing the workshop said that the aim of this road safety awareness workshop is to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of precious lives.

The drivers will also be made aware of obtaining licenses to eliminate the culture of recommendation and also listen to the problems of drivers and take steps to provide solution.

The biggest reason for accidents on the roads is lack of awareness about traffic rules, she said adding, the carelessness of drivers and non-compliance with traffic rules result in the loss of citizens’ lives.

The aim of this training workshop was to make Rawalpindi city safer and prevent accidents, she added.